Brightworth Has $8.02 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Brightworth lowered its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,636 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 1.5% of Brightworth’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Brightworth’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $8,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,065 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 7,968 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,152,000. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 198,258 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $11,967,000 after acquiring an additional 6,037 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 188,223 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $11,350,000 after acquiring an additional 5,125 shares in the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on VZ shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, April 17th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.35.

NYSE VZ opened at $57.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $239.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.46. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $62.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.44% and a net margin of 14.00%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the cell phone carrier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.