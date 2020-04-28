Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,865 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares during the quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $2,775,411,000. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $728,007,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,075,176 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $986,935,000 after purchasing an additional 7,601,512 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,570,713 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,263,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644,196 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,486,079 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,829,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Nomura Securities dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.35.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $57.81 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $239.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.46.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.44% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the cell phone carrier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

