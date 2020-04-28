Eastern Bank Has $9.58 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Eastern Bank reduced its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 24,852 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $9,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in Chevron by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 17,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX boosted its stake in Chevron by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 24,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Chevron news, Director John Frank purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.59 per share, with a total value of $96,590.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,961.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVX. Bank of America increased their target price on Chevron from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Chevron from $137.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Chevron from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.90.

Shares of CVX opened at $89.71 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $127.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.42. The stock has a market cap of $162.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

