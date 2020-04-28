3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Financial Advantage Inc.

Financial Advantage Inc. reduced its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. 3M comprises about 2.8% of Financial Advantage Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Financial Advantage Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in 3M in the third quarter valued at $11,477,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter valued at about $1,359,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 2.2% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of 3M by 3.7% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 35,389 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter valued at about $207,000. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett cut shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on 3M from $175.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on 3M from $170.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.93.

NYSE:MMM opened at $153.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.96. 3M Co has a fifty-two week low of $114.04 and a fifty-two week high of $198.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.90. The stock has a market cap of $84.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,442,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,800,624. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total value of $994,812.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,563,982.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,123 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,744. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

