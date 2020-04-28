Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Cypress Capital Management LLC

Cypress Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 162,222 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for approximately 1.7% of Cypress Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $12,883,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in shares of Intel by 505.3% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 368,196 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $18,973,000 after purchasing an additional 307,370 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 148,188 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111,720 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 3,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total value of $242,178.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,099 shares in the company, valued at $3,686,826.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alyssa Henry acquired 15,400 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,036.00. Insiders sold 72,763 shares of company stock worth $4,256,037 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Intel from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Intel from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.97.

Intel stock opened at $59.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.82. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.86 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.03.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 30.02%. Intel’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

