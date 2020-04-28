Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Reduces Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance reduced its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 0.7% of Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $83.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $92.64. The company has a market cap of $206.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.04.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 47.01%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.73.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

