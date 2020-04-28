Executive Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Executive Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 16.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,905 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its stake in Mastercard by 1.5% in the first quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 114,050 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management increased its stake in Mastercard by 4.1% in the first quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 153,911 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,179,000 after purchasing an additional 6,011 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 99.5% in the first quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management increased its stake in Mastercard by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 5,163 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 0.7% in the first quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $265.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $260.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.00. Mastercard Inc has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.59%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MA. Barclays cut their price target on Mastercard from $370.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on Mastercard from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mastercard from $266.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Mastercard from $348.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Mastercard from $347.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.04.

In other news, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $265.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,115. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 954 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $319,590.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,386,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,590 shares of company stock valued at $52,595,956 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.