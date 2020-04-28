Carlson Capital Management Purchases 433 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Carlson Capital Management increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $2,503,956,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 28,954,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,633,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108,756 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,530,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261,603 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,673,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,830 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,242,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,763 shares during the period. 75.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MRK opened at $83.98 on Tuesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $92.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.04.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 47.01%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Argus reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.73.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

