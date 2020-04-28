Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 99.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,456 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,754,179,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Mastercard by 29,736.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,985,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,043,000 after acquiring an additional 5,965,732 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,041,000 after acquiring an additional 4,942,155 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Mastercard by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,483,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,727,324,000 after acquiring an additional 772,021 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Mastercard by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,474,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,933,263,000 after acquiring an additional 663,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $265.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $260.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Mastercard Inc has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

In related news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 7,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $2,509,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,459 shares in the company, valued at $5,513,765. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.53, for a total value of $12,351,944.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,486,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,734,789,320.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 162,590 shares of company stock valued at $52,595,956. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on MA shares. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on Mastercard from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on Mastercard from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens raised their target price on Mastercard from $264.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on Mastercard from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Mastercard from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.04.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

