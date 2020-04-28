Boston Trust Walden Corp Buys 176,960 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1,666.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 187,581 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,960 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $18,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $2,572,048,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 15,514.4% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,938,107 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,224,000 after buying an additional 3,912,886 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 782.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,724,769 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $391,758,000 after buying an additional 2,416,143 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,715,766,000 after buying an additional 1,431,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $194,314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.80.

NYSE DIS opened at $106.06 on Tuesday. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.73.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

