Brightworth Sells 211 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Brightworth cut its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,845 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises about 1.5% of Brightworth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Brightworth’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 3,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS opened at $106.06 on Tuesday. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.73. The stock has a market cap of $191.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.80.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

