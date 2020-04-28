Eastern Bank Reduces Stock Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Eastern Bank lowered its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Amgen were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $3,116,210,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $1,515,191,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Amgen by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,337,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,518,844,000 after buying an additional 1,743,084 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 24,240.9% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,216,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 890.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 370,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $89,394,000 after purchasing an additional 333,372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

In other news, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total transaction of $2,130,071.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total transaction of $99,331.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,689 shares of company stock valued at $2,462,753 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMGN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Amgen from $277.00 to $267.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Amgen from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on Amgen from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.20.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $242.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.90. Amgen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.30 and a 1 year high of $244.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $210.78 and its 200 day moving average is $221.34.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.42 earnings per share. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.