Hartford Investment Management Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 611,126 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 21,788 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up about 1.1% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $32,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,916 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,636,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $955,000. Finally, NS Partners Ltd lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 142,127 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,727,000 after acquiring an additional 14,127 shares during the period. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, New Street Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.35.

VZ stock opened at $57.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $62.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.62.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.44%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.