Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.85 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 37.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 1.5% of Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,398 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,556 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 2,977 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. WJ Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,340 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,261,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $174.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,327.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.96. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $119.01 and a twelve month high of $190.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Microsoft from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.42.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

