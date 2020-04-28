Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Position Raised by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 217,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,937 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for about 1.6% of GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $15,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,676,410,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,565,385,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Chevron by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,141,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,755,136,000 after buying an additional 1,659,702 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Chevron by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,580,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,926,286,000 after buying an additional 1,429,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 11,524.8% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,399,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,614,000 after buying an additional 1,387,127 shares during the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John Frank purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.59 per share, for a total transaction of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,961.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Chevron from $137.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. HSBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Independent Research downgraded Chevron to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.90.

NYSE:CVX opened at $89.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $162.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.41 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.42. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $127.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

