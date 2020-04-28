Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Lessened by Hanseatic Management Services Inc.

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. cut its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,751 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 8.0% of Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 315,672,520 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $49,781,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,778 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,849,067,000 after acquiring an additional 5,771,223 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Microsoft by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,996,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,769,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,292 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $12,315,435,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,583,714 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,184,852,000 after acquiring an additional 199,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Microsoft from $162.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.42.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $174.05 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $190.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $1,327.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.96.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

