iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Delta Financial Advisors LLC

Delta Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 48.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,360 shares during the quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 215,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares during the period. Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $567,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 32.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 442,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,450,000 after acquiring an additional 109,390 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 22,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 219,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

IJR stock opened at $61.22 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $47.52 and a 52 week high of $85.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2519 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.