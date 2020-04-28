Executive Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,077 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Executive Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 26.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,951 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Norges Bank bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $1,337,357,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 30,151.3% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,135,330 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,858,000 after buying an additional 1,131,577 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,496,150 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,905,225,000 after buying an additional 300,809 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,216,549 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $357,569,000 after purchasing an additional 273,483 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,257,053 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $369,235,000 after purchasing an additional 252,634 shares during the period. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,259,010. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total transaction of $314,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,257,791.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,448 shares of company stock worth $2,308,656. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock opened at $308.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $137.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.04. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $233.05 and a 52 week high of $325.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $299.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $301.26.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on COST shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, March 6th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.54.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

