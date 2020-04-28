salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stake Lowered by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,210 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,844,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 40.9% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,057 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 5.0% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,343 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 15.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,987,662 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $295,048,000 after purchasing an additional 268,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 20.6% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.30, for a total transaction of $1,573,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig Conway sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.95, for a total value of $42,963.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,822.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 406,783 shares of company stock valued at $66,623,857 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $178.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on salesforce.com from $217.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.15.

CRM opened at $157.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $115.29 and a 1-year high of $195.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.29.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

