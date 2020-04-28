Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Makes New $37.14 Million Investment in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 222,655 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,139,000. Facebook comprises approximately 2.4% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Financial Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 105,111 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $21,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Facebook by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden grew its position in Facebook by 37.5% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 15,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Facebook by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 20,982 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total transaction of $297,496.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,924,011.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,415 shares of company stock worth $17,232,259 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $238.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Sunday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Facebook from $263.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.33.

Shares of FB opened at $187.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.35. The company has a market capitalization of $541.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

