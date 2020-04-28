Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Delta Financial Advisors LLC

Delta Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 79.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,517 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VB. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 3,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

VB stock opened at $124.56 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $95.51 and a 52 week high of $170.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.08.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.