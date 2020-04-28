Deltec Asset Management LLC Buys 12,600 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,400 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 7.2% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $25,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 315,672,520 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $49,781,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,778 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,849,067,000 after acquiring an additional 5,771,223 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,996,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,769,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,292 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $12,315,435,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,583,714 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,184,852,000 after purchasing an additional 199,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MSFT. Mizuho increased their price objective on Microsoft from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on Microsoft from $162.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, April 6th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Nomura Securities raised their price target on Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.42.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $174.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,323.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.20. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $119.01 and a 52-week high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

