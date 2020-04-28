PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) is Geneva Partners LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Geneva Partners LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,202 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 3.9% of Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $1,985,537,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $282,782,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,494,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,085,000 after purchasing an additional 972,837 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,734,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,149,344,000 after purchasing an additional 890,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,086,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,437,000 after purchasing an additional 678,911 shares in the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $134.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.48 and a 200 day moving average of $135.27. The firm has a market cap of $186.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.42 and a 1 year high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 69.08%.

PEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cfra raised shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.11.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

