Executive Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Executive Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,255 shares during the quarter. Dominion Energy makes up 0.8% of Executive Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $4,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,595,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,693,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729,077 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 31,571,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,614,742,000 after acquiring an additional 459,388 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,271,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,099,119,000 after buying an additional 3,035,361 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,919,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $986,293,000 after buying an additional 442,995 shares during the period. Finally, Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $507,724,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.93.

NYSE:D opened at $78.52 on Tuesday. Dominion Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $57.79 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.94 and a 200-day moving average of $81.29. The firm has a market cap of $65.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.39.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

