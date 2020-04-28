BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 196 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,806,866,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 129,857.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,525 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,028,000. Altarock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,060,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,297,422,000 after purchasing an additional 219,626 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,270.86 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,530.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,183.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,316.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $877.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $12.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 42.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Nomura Securities raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,350.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,468.11.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

