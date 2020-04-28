Executive Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,787 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 316.7% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. grew its position in Boeing by 112.1% in the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 123 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

BA stock opened at $128.68 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $291.07. The stock has a market cap of $72.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.76. Boeing Co has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The firm had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.48 EPS. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Boeing Co will post -3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BA. Longbow Research began coverage on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cfra downgraded Boeing to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Norddeutsche Landesbank raised Boeing to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Boeing from $322.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.41.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

