Executive Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Executive Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 7.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,614 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,802 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,334,072,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,616,727 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $972,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,132 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 8,478.9% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,009,731 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $212,671,000 after purchasing an additional 997,961 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 3,501.2% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,020,555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $214,898,000 after purchasing an additional 992,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,146,435 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $662,546,000 after purchasing an additional 676,463 shares during the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

In other Accenture news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.40, for a total transaction of $740,745.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 9,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.38, for a total transaction of $2,069,621.58. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 25,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,316,841.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,208 shares of company stock valued at $4,768,291. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture stock opened at $179.43 on Tuesday. Accenture Plc has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $216.39. The company has a market capitalization of $111.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $165.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.63.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $205.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $240.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Accenture to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.38.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.