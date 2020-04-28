Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) Shares Bought by EULAV Asset Management

EULAV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 165,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $7,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Group during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Group during the third quarter valued at about $124,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Blackstone Group during the third quarter valued at about $45,295,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone Group during the third quarter valued at about $562,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone Group by 156.8% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 17,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $1,590,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,618,455.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc acquired 327,762 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $8,449,704.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,665,085 shares of company stock valued at $41,383,583. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BX opened at $51.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Blackstone Group LP has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $64.97.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 27.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.63%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BX shares. Argus raised their target price on Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Blackstone Group from $53.50 to $57.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.45.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

