Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Position Raised by Eos Management L.P.

Eos Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 105.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.0% of Eos Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Eos Management L.P.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 14.2% in the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 338 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the first quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,516,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 16,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,646,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 1,301 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 28.0% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 136,857 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $159,193,000 after buying an additional 29,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,540.86.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total value of $45,241.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 45 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,151.24, for a total transaction of $51,805.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,839.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,820,434 shares of company stock valued at $119,224,927. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,275.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,187.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,318.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market cap of $879.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $1,532.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 45.14 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

