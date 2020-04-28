Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the quarter. 3M comprises about 1.6% of Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in 3M by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

In related news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total value of $311,159.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,873.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,442,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,800,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,123 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,744 over the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MMM opened at $153.65 on Tuesday. 3M Co has a fifty-two week low of $114.04 and a fifty-two week high of $198.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.90.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

MMM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $170.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.93.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Read More: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.