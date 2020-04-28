CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Holdings Trimmed by Coho Partners Ltd.

Coho Partners Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,014,598 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 17,706 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up 4.6% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Coho Partners Ltd. owned approximately 0.23% of CVS Health worth $178,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 148.9% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 560 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health stock opened at $63.50 on Tuesday. CVS Health Corp has a twelve month low of $51.72 and a twelve month high of $77.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.78.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $66.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVS. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price objective on CVS Health from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Cfra upped their target price on CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.41.

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $181,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

