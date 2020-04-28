Cypress Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2020

Cypress Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,651 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,412 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,902,000 after buying an additional 4,766 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,190,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,653,438 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $498,581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,371 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total transaction of $2,225,578.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 282,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,804,016.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total value of $456,240.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,619,389 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Nomura Securities decreased their price objective on Visa from $233.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Visa from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Visa from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.89.

Visa stock opened at $171.76 on Tuesday. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $214.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.94.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Visa (NYSE:V)

