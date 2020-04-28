Galibier Capital Management Ltd. Invests $827,000 in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $827,000. Visa comprises about 0.4% of Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP acquired a new position in Visa in the first quarter valued at $243,000. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.2% during the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 87,010 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $14,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth about $148,000. Nepsis Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 4.6% during the first quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 46,436 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 4.5% during the first quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 11,623 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $171.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $328.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.94. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $214.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $164.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.88.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

A number of brokerages have commented on V. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Visa from $221.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Visa from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Visa from $217.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Visa from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.89.

In other Visa news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total value of $1,161,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,370 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,556.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total value of $1,129,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,933,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,619,389. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

