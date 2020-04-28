Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Increased by Farmers Trust Co.

Farmers Trust Co. boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,678 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.6% of Farmers Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $27,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Independent Research raised Alphabet to a “buy” rating and set a $1,520.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $1,535.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,375.00 price objective (down from $1,625.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,468.11.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,270.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,183.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,316.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $877.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $12.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 42.76 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

