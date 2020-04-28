Executive Wealth Management LLC Has $271,000 Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Executive Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 722 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 782 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 4.4% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 689 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 1.4% in the first quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in shares of Netflix by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 2,145 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Netflix by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 759 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total value of $704,094.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.64, for a total transaction of $1,586,226.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 201,573 shares of company stock valued at $79,488,428. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $421.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $372.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $336.73. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.28 and a 1-year high of $449.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 30.83%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $415.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $426.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 price target (up from $275.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $200.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $427.62.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

