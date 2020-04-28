Cognios Capital LLC Takes $1.26 Million Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $306,722,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 218.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 786,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $295,223,000 after purchasing an additional 539,224 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,225,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,211,234,000 after purchasing an additional 492,339 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,057.6% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 301,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,139,000 after purchasing an additional 275,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,332,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,128,658,000 after buying an additional 125,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $547.52 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $497.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $397.37. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $271.37 and a 12-month high of $574.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $62.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.52.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $1.47. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.84 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 25.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on REGN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $375.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $420.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $410.00 to $409.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $379.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $474.07.

In related news, Director George L. Sing sold 2,500 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $1,150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 117,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,240,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 214 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.01, for a total transaction of $96,088.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,973 shares in the company, valued at $11,662,136.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,525 shares of company stock valued at $18,737,898. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

