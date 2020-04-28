EULAV Asset Management Has $41.09 Million Holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

EULAV Asset Management raised its holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 30.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 251,687 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,387 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up about 1.6% of EULAV Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Accenture were worth $41,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 136.1% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.31, for a total transaction of $269,208.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,538 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,714.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $218,925.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,406,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,208 shares of company stock worth $4,768,291 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Accenture from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Accenture from $227.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Accenture in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $246.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.38.

ACN stock opened at $179.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $165.45 and a 200-day moving average of $191.63. Accenture Plc has a fifty-two week low of $137.15 and a fifty-two week high of $216.39.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 11.13%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

