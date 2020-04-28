Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Sells 750 Shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,559 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,611,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BP by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 58,543 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of BP by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,078,342 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,066,696,000 after purchasing an additional 409,260 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BP by 229.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 30,073 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 20,951 shares during the period. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BP opened at $24.31 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.81. BP plc has a 12-month low of $15.51 and a 12-month high of $44.00. The firm has a market cap of $78.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 116.95 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. BP had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $71.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that BP plc will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Monday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of BP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.21.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

