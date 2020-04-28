Cribstone Capital Management LLC Sells 368 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,869 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA boosted its holdings in Intel by 0.6% during the first quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 336,208 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $18,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 19.4% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 35,981 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 5,855 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 162,222 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,980 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 9,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $2,293,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,013 shares in the company, valued at $5,340,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 3,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total transaction of $242,178.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,099 shares in the company, valued at $3,686,826.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,763 shares of company stock valued at $4,256,037. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Intel from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Sunday. Finally, Vertical Group started coverage on Intel in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.97.

INTC stock opened at $59.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $253.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $42.86 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.03.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The firm had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.