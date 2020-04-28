Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 958 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. G&S Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10,000.0% during the 1st quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $149.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.76. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $110.05 and a 52 week high of $186.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

