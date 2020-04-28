Coho Partners Ltd. Sells 20,992 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Coho Partners Ltd. lessened its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 218,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,992 shares during the quarter. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $14,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

NYSE CL opened at $71.03 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.52. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $58.49 and a 12-month high of $77.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14. The company has a market cap of $61.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.62.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 1,906.25%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.19%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total transaction of $1,226,702.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,042,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,029,275.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total value of $50,356.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,158 shares in the company, valued at $3,111,956.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 259,857 shares of company stock valued at $19,379,870. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CL shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.25.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.