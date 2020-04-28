Bridgeworth LLC Sells 47 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Bridgeworth LLC reduced its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,781 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $265.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,115. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 954 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $319,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,386,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,590 shares of company stock worth $52,595,956 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $264.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.04.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $265.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Inc has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

