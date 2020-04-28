Coho Partners Ltd. Trims Stock Position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Coho Partners Ltd. cut its stake in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 199.1% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 92.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on AMT shares. Edward Jones raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded American Tower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. UBS Group upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. New Street Research upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Tower from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.00.

AMT opened at $250.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $108.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.03. American Tower Corp has a 1-year low of $174.32 and a 1-year high of $260.43.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 13th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 55.89%.

In other American Tower news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total transaction of $535,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,029.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 2,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.63, for a total value of $488,407.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,894,589.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,799 shares of company stock worth $1,541,402. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

