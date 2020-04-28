Coho Partners Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Coho Partners Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,553,504 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 33,952 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 3.1% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Coho Partners Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Abbott Laboratories worth $122,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,463,224,000. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7,236.6% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,924,157 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $775,152,000 after buying an additional 8,802,518 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $282,410,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,327,202 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,110,841,000 after buying an additional 1,328,056 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,726,926 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $931,741,000 after buying an additional 1,181,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

ABT stock opened at $94.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $165.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.71, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.93. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $61.61 and a twelve month high of $100.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In related news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total transaction of $35,232.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,796.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total value of $99,243.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,556,805.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,997 shares of company stock valued at $7,877,657. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.47.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.