Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) PT Lowered to $63.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer from $66.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on COF. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating and set a $76.00 price objective (down from $86.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday. Nomura Securities upgraded Capital One Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Capital One Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.39.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

COF opened at $59.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.64. Capital One Financial has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $107.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.92 and its 200-day moving average is $87.93.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($3.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($5.92). The company had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Capital One Financial will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Kleber Santos sold 2,263 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total value of $97,490.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,304 shares in the company, valued at $960,856.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COF. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $509,327,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,367,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,993,091,000 after acquiring an additional 920,777 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 3,228.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 458,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,099,000 after acquiring an additional 444,371 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 4,726,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,422,000 after acquiring an additional 410,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $39,709,000. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.