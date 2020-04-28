Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Nomura

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price objective reduced by Nomura from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Capital One Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $82.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $93.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.39.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $59.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Capital One Financial has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $107.59.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($3.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($5.92). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kleber Santos sold 2,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total value of $97,490.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,304 shares in the company, valued at $960,856.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1,352.4% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

