Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Nomura

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price objective reduced by Nomura from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Capital One Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $82.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $93.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.39.
Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $59.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Capital One Financial has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $107.59.
In other news, insider Kleber Santos sold 2,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total value of $97,490.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,304 shares in the company, valued at $960,856.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1,352.4% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.
About Capital One Financial
Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.
