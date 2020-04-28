Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target Lowered to $74.00 at Piper Sandler

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $83.00 to $74.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the company from $111.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $82.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Nomura decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.39.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $59.19 on Friday. Capital One Financial has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $107.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.93. The company has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($3.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($5.92). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kleber Santos sold 2,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total transaction of $97,490.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,856.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COF. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 8.0% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.6% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 404,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,810,000 after acquiring an additional 6,280 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 76.3% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the third quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 39.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 98,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,970,000 after acquiring an additional 28,110 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

