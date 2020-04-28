Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) Price Target Cut to $58.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Co from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $53.50 to $57.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackstone Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.45.

BX opened at $51.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.40, a PEG ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone Group has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $64.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.16.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 13.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Blackstone Group will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 105.63%.

In other Blackstone Group news, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $1,590,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,489 shares in the company, valued at $8,618,455.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc purchased 610,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.24 per share, with a total value of $16,017,132.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,665,085 shares of company stock valued at $41,383,583. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 359.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

