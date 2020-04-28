Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) PT Raised to $57.50

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $53.50 to $57.50 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Blackstone Group from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Argus raised their target price on Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Blackstone Group from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Blackstone Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Blackstone Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.45.

Blackstone Group stock opened at $51.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.16. Blackstone Group has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $64.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a PE ratio of 70.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 27.93%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Group will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.63%.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc bought 610,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.24 per share, with a total value of $16,017,132.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $1,590,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,618,455.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,665,085 shares of company stock worth $41,383,583. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BX. State Street Corp raised its position in Blackstone Group by 626.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,740,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $377,040,000 after purchasing an additional 5,812,651 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 93,800.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,466,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $137,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464,141 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 10,281.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,295,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $128,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273,274 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,010,804 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,846,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter worth about $110,263,000. 55.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

