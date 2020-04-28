GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Sells 1,901 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. cut its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 37.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,901 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TROW. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Triangle Securities Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 17.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,673 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,342,000 after acquiring an additional 14,347 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 106,907 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the period. 70.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

In related news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 56,998 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.51, for a total value of $7,837,794.98. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 400,508 shares in the company, valued at $55,073,855.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.73.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $106.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 52 week low of $82.51 and a 52 week high of $139.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.82 and its 200-day moving average is $118.42. The firm has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.11.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.69% and a return on equity of 29.45%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.61%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.